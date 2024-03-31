Russians Suffer Significant Losses, Retreat After Two Assaults On East Bank Of Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy assaults on the east bank of the Dnipro River in the last 24 hours and forced Russian troops to retreat to their original positions with significant losses.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.

"On the left bank of the Dnipro, the enemy carried out two assaults. Traditionally, without using armored vehicles and suffering significant losses, they retreated to their original positions," the post reads.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian invaders carried out five assaults, including three near Robotyne and two near Staromaiorske.

Counter-battery warfare is ongoing. The Southern Defense Forces continued to take measures to hold and fortify their positions.

Amid a change in weather conditions, Russian troops have increased aerial reconnaissance, with more than 200 reconnaissance drones recorded in the operational zone in the last 24 hours.

The enemy also continued to launch artillery strikes and massively use kamikaze drones of various modifications, including by dropping fragmentation munitions.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders also used aircraft.

The Operational Command South later added on Facebook that in the past 24 hours, the enemy had lost 50 pieces of weapons and military equipment in the Orikhiv and Kherson sectors, including two tanks, 13 artillery systems, four air defense systems, two radars, a ground control station for drones, four photo and video surveillance cameras, 23 armored vehicles, and a reconnaissance drone.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed four field military supply points and a checkpoint of the invaders.

Some 141 Russian soldiers were killed in action in the two sectors in the last 24 hours.