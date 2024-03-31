Kuwaiti DM, GCC Envoys Discuss Ways To Deepen Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah received, Sunday, Ambassadors from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain to deepen Gulf collaborative efforts.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Defense said Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah met with Saudi Arabia Ambassador Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud, UAE Ambassador Dr. Matar Hamed Al-Neyadi, and Bahrain Ambassador Salah Ali Al-Malki at Bayan.

During the meetings, the minister and the Ambassadors discussed many topics including issues regarding ways to enrich relations between Gulf Cooperation countries, and other regional and global issues. (end)

