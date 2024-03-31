Israel Killed 14 Palestinians In Gaza Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 31 (Petra) -14 Palestinians were killed Sunday, as Israeli occupation aircraft and artillery bombed various areas in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, on the 177th day of the ongoing Israeli massacres in the coastal enclave.According to Palestinian medical sources, 11 citizens were killed and dozens were injured after the occupation bombed citizens in Bani Suheila area, east of Khan Yunis.The sources added that a woman and her child were also killed after Israeli artillery shelled a home west of Khan Yunis.In a preliminary toll, Palestinians killed by the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7 rose to 32,705 victims, the majority are children and women, in addition to 75,190 others injured.