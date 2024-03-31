Expo Sharjah reveals plans for future expansion to attract new exhibitors

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, March 31, 2024

Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) has unveiled its future projects and forthcoming initiatives to develop and enhance the exhibitions sector and bolster its role in driving the growth of Sharjah’s economy.

Promoting the emirate’s business tourism potential and opening up growth prospects across various sectors, the ECS’s plans are geared towards expanding its operational capacities, augmenting exhibition areas and venues, enticing a broader spectrum of international exhibitors, and curating new high-caliber exhibitions, particularly in the automotive sector.

These strategic goals, which were outlined during a meeting of the ECS Board of Directors, are designed to meet the business community's aspirations, by providing premier platforms for showcasing products in accordance with the best international practices.

The meeting was headed by HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Expo Centre Sharjah, and attended by Sheikh Majid bin Faisal Al Qasimi, First Deputy Chairman of SCCI.

Also present were HE Walid Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber, and HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of the Expo Centre Sharjah, along with members of the Centre’s board of directors and department heads and managers.

The meeting presented a comprehensive analysis of Expo Sharjah's revenue performance for 2023, as well as the achievements made during the year, showcasing substantial growth compared to 2022.

The Centre recorded a noticeable increase in the number of visitors to over 2.5 million and a rise in both local and international events to approximately 50 exhibitions. It has also welcomed the first quarter of 2024 with momentum, organising a range of specialized exhibitions across diverse sectors.

During the meeting of the ECS board, officials reviewed the positive outcomes and performance of Expo Sharjah during the last three years, highlighting sales and marketing developments.

Discussions also delved into objectives to expand the ECS’s exhibition areas and venues, as part of a comprehensive plan to optimize its operational workflows and further its role in boosting Sharjah's economic sector, catalyzing retail and industrial growth and the promotion of local products.

Furthermore, the meeting underscored the imperative of intensifying efforts to bolster support for small and medium-sized business owners and entrepreneurs within the exhibitions sector.

It drew insights from the successes recorded by the “Emirates Perfumes and Oud” and “Jewels of Emirates” platforms, hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah during both the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show and the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition. These endeavors are integral to the ECS’s continuous commitment towards nurturing entrepreneurial ventures and youth initiatives, amplifying their visibility across diverse exhibition platforms.

HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais emphasised that the Expo Center Sharjah plays a significant role in realizing the emirate’s strategic objectives of economic diversification.

He pointed out that the Centre’s continuous achievements in drawing thousands of local and international visitors cement its role as a premier business hub and an ideal platform that caters to the aspirations of the business community and facilitates opportunities for networking and collaboration among companies, investors, experts, and industry leaders across diverse sectors worldwide.

For his part, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa affirmed that the exhibition industry returning to vitality in recent years strengthens its role as a key pillar of economic development. He added that Expo Center Sharjah looks forward to a new phase characterized by an expansion in organizing events across diverse sectors.

Al Midfa noted that the Expo Center Sharjah hosted and organized, during the first quarter of 2024, several high-caliber exhibitions and shows yielding positive indicators.

During the meeting, discussions touched on the achievements outlined in the ECS Calendar of Events for 2024, with a focus on the indicators and outcomes attained by key exhibitions in the first quarter of the year. Both the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show and the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition - ACRES 2024 stood out.

The ECS board also showcased the preliminary results of the follow-up carried out to monitor the performance of Ramadan Nights Exhibition in terms of its visitors’ turnout and sales figures. They highlighted the exhibition's contribution to retail enhancement, sales boost, and domestic tourism promotion within the framework of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival.





