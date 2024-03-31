Voting Begins In Turkiye's Local Elections

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish voters began heading to the polls on Sunday to elect their candidates in the local administration elections, for a term that will last for five years.

Voting started at 7am local time and runs through 4pm in 32 eastern states. As for the remaining 49 provinces, voting starts at 8am and closes at 5pm, according to decision of the Supreme Elections Committee.

The number of registered voters who are eligible to vote in the local elections is 61,441,882 voters.

Voters cast their votes in 206,845 ballot boxes, in addition to 1,000 mobile boxes, distributed throughout the 81 Turkish states.