Qatarenergy Announces Fuel Prices For April 2024

Doha: QatarEnergy today announced the fuel prices for April 2024.

As per the latest update, the fuel prices for Premium and Super Gasoline and Diesel remains unchanged.

The price for the premium petrol will be QR 1.95 per litre, while for the Super grade petrol remains at QR2.10 per litre.

Meanwhile, Diesel will cost QR2.05 per litre in the coming month.

Over the last few months, diesel and super grade petrol prices have remained stable, while premium petrol prices have fluctuated between QR 2.05 and QR 1.90 per litre.

The Ministry of Energy and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy who announce the monthly price list.