Zelensky On Catholic Easter: May All Prayers For Protection From Evil Be Heard Today

"My greetings to Ukrainians and all Christians celebrating Easter today. It is a holiday that reminds us of the power of the spirit that will not allow darkness to prevail. It will not allow the will to be overshadowed. It unites families, nations, and continents," Zelensky said.

He noted that now there is no night or day when Russian terror does not try to break the lives of Ukrainians. He recalled that last night, the Russian army again attacked Ukraine with missiles and Shahed drones.

"But we defend ourselves, we endure, our spirit does not give up and knows that it is possible to avert death. Life can prevail," he said.

Zelensky wished that all prayers for protection from evil could be heard today.

"May faith unite all good hearts and strengthen those who defend their homes. And may true peace come closer for our entire Ukraine and all the nations that suffer from wars!" he said, wishing everyone a peaceful Easter.

The Christians of the Western Rite celebrate Easter or the Resurrection of Christ on Sunday, March 31.

