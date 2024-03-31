Police Identify Over 100 Russian Soldiers Who Committed War Crimes In Bucha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian police officers have identified more than 1,000 Russian troops who invaded Bucha at the end of February 2022, including more than 100 military personnel who committed war crimes.

Ukraine's National Police said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The city was under occupation for 28 days. Kidnapping, torture, rape, looting and murder of civilians, including children, is not a complete list of what the Russian military committed there during this time. Ukrainian police officers carefully documented these war crimes for the International Criminal Court," the post said.

National Police investigators have already interviewed hundreds of witnesses and victims, conducted hundreds of interrogations, experiments and reviews of the scene of events, and studied terabytes of data from external surveillance cameras.

This helped obtain a huge array of information about the units of the Russian armed forces that were in the city of Bucha: complete personal data, data on the positions held, division by platoons and departments, information on weapons and equipment, places of residence, phone numbers and data about relatives.

"The police have already identified more than 1,000 Russian soldiers who invaded Bucha at the end of February 2022. The information we received allowed us to map the movement routes of the occupiers with a specific time and place, and this, in turn, made it possible to identify the presence of a specific unit at the scene of the crime at the time of its commission. We were able to analyze the complete structure of the occupiers' strike groups of the so-called BTGs (battalion-tactical groups), the structure of their leadership, the types and demarcation of equipment and weapons," said Ivan Dulkai, a senior investigator in charge of particularly important cases.

March 31 is the second anniversary of the liberation of Bucha from Russian invaders. Two years ago, Bucha was liberated and became the first large-scale evidence of brutal atrocities committed by Russian invaders.