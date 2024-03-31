Delegation Of State Service For Special Communication And Information Security Visits China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The delegation of the Azerbaijan State Service for SpecialCommunication and Information Security has started a business tripto China.

As part of the visit, the meeting was held between the head ofthe State Service of Special Communication and Information SecurityIlgar Musayev and Vice President of Huawei's ICT Marketing &Solution Sale David Shi, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the company's experts provided informationon issues such as information security, network technologies,artificial intelligence, cloud solutions, smart city managementsystem, and at the same time, opinions were exchanged on otherissues of mutual interest.

The head of the service emphasized that there is great potentialfor expanding cooperation between the two institutions, andexpressed his gratitude to the Huawei management for theinvitation.

Also, the delegation visited Huawei's Data Centers establishedin Dongguan, learned Huawei's experience in building data centers,as well as audit and test capabilities of Huawei's informationsecurity processes and presented solutions at the Cyber SecurityTransparency Center. they met.

Note that Huawei company continues to rapidly expand itstechnical activities in many countries of the world, as well as inAzerbaijan, in the direction of the development of new generationwireless networks, as well as the integration of smart solutionsbased on artificial intelligence into various spheres of our socialand economic life.

The visit of the delegation of the State Service of SpecialCommunication and Information Security to China continues.