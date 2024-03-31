EU prohibits Turkey airline due to supposed Russia relations

(MENAFN) In a move linked to sanctions against Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the European Union (EU) has reportedly barred Turkey’s Southwind Airlines from its airspace due to its alleged connections with Russian stakeholders. According to reports from Swiss-based news outlet Aero Telegraph, the Antalya-based charter airline, established in 2022 to operate flights between Russia and Turkey, sought permission to expand its operations to include routes to several European Union countries, including Germany, Greece, and Finland.



However, on March 25, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency announced a ban on Southwind Airlines from its airspace after an investigation revealed significant ownership and control ties to Russian entities. This decision prompted Brussels to inform European Union member states on March 28 that the airline would be subject to a ban on take-off, overflight, and landing in European Union airspace, citing regulations related to sanctions on Russia.



As a result, Southwind Airlines faced immediate restrictions on its operations within the European Union, affecting its ability to fly to destinations such as Germany, Greece, and Finland.



The ban also prompted the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) to cancel flights between Antalya and Kaliningrad, which previously traversed European Union airspace.



The scrutiny surrounding Southwind Airlines began after concerns were raised by the German tabloid Bild in December, prompting further investigation into the carrier's background and affiliations with Russian stakeholders.

