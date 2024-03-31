Audit claims Pentagon overspent USD400 million in Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) A recent audit conducted by the United States Department of Defense Office of Inspector General (OIG) has uncovered significant overspending in the allocation of aid to Ukraine by the United States Navy. The audit, released on Tuesday, highlighted recurring accounting errors within the Navy's financial management system, leading to an overspend of approximately USD400 million in fiscal year 2022.



Despite the United States Navy appropriating around $1.7 billion in funds designated for Ukraine, the OIG report revealed that the branch had exceeded its allotted budget by nearly USD400 million due to systemic issues in its automated accounting system. These errors necessitated manual corrections and exposed a lack of adequate internal controls to prevent such overspending from recurring.



The audit emphasized that the Navy's focus on identifying errors after they had already occurred, rather than implementing preventive measures, further exacerbated the situation.



While the Navy currently has resources to cover the shortfall, the OIG warned that such funds may not be available in the future, raising concerns about potential funding shortfalls for Ukraine aid programs.



The audit's findings underscore broader concerns about the management and oversight of United States aid to Ukraine, which has amounted to approximately USD113 billion since the onset of the conflict. As one of Ukraine's primary donors, the United States has a vested interest in ensuring that aid is allocated efficiently and effectively to address the country's pressing needs. However, the audit highlights the need for improved financial management practices and oversight mechanisms to prevent similar issues from occurring in the future.

