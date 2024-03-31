Netanyahu calls off delegation`s America trip following ceasefire vote

(MENAFN) Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday stated that now he is going to not deliver a delegation that had been anticipated in Washington, following the United States abstention previously that day from vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution on a Gaza ceasefire.



The UNSC passed the resolution on Monday, demanding an “immediate” ceasefire amid Israel as well as Hamas in Gaza throughout the Muslim sacred thirty days of Ramadan, which concludes in less than two weeks. The United States refrained from forming its vote on the council, while the enduring 14 associates voted in favor of the resolution, which also requests the absolute freeing of enduring Israeli captives as well as shedding the light on “the urgent need to expand the flow” of assistance into Gaza.



Washington’s verdict not to veto the resolution was a “clear retreat from the consistent position of the United States” since the beginning of the conflict, Netanyahu’s management said, after the UNSC vote.



“This withdrawal hurts both the war effort and the effort to release the hostages,” it clarified, “because it gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow them to accept a cease-fire without the release of our hostages.”



Based on the declaration, Netanyahu made it obvious to the United States on Sunday that he would not deliver the high-level delegation to negotiate the Israeli army`s plot for a procedure in the southern Gaza town of Rafah without the veto at the UNSC.

