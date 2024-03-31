Trump claims Israel did sizable mistake

(MENAFN) Previous United States Leader Donald Trump has cautioned that Israel is “losing a lot of support” and has got to “finish up” its conflict in Gaza before its name drops any more. The remarks embodied a sporadic second of disapproval of the Jewish nation by Trump.



In a conference with Israel Hayom incompletely released on Monday, Trump stated that he would have acted “very much the same way as you did” if the United States was assaulted like Israel was by Hamas in October. “Only a fool would not do that,” Trump also noted.



But Trump branded Israel’s comprehensive devastation of civilian homes in Gaza “a very big mistake.”



“It’s a very bad picture for the world. The world is seeing this…every night, I would watch buildings pour down on people,” Trump proceeded.



“Go and do what you have to do. But you don’t do that,” he said to the Israeli newspaper. “And I think that’s one of the reasons that there has been a lot of kickback. If people didn’t see that, every single night I’d watch and every single one of those... And I think Israel wanted to show that it’s tough, but sometimes you shouldn’t be doing that.”



Trump was an adjacent supporter of Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu throughout his period in the White House, also depicted himself as “history’s most pro-Israel United States president.” He forced restrictions on Iran at Netanyahu’s demand, placed the United States embassy in Israel to West Jerusalem, also brokered the Abraham Accords, which witnessed Israel stabilize ties with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, as well as Sudan.

