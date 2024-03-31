Gujarat BJP Chief Inaugurates New Party Office In Junagadh

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, March 31 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Gujarat Chief C. R. Paatil on Sunday inaugurated the new city office named "Shri Girnar Kamalam" in Junagadh, Gujarat and addressed a booth workers' conference.

He said that the booth leaders are indispensable in achieving electoral success and that the party is winning elections due to their“relentless efforts”.

Highlighting the strategic importance of organisational strength, Paatil detailed the BJP's expansion plans, emphasising the establishment of offices in every district of Gujarat to fortify the party's presence and ensure continuous engagement with the people.

Paatil lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, claiming that under his tenure, 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty without any fanfare.

Junagadh's district head Punit Sharma and Lok Sabha candidate Rajesh Chudasama were also present on the occasion.