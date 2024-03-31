Registration For Yüksəliş Competition Ends

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The registration phase of the fourth "Yüksəliş" (Rise)competition ends today, Azernews reports.

Registration process will continue until 18:00 on March 31 started from March 1 is carried out through thewebsite yukselish.

It should be noted that the "Rise" competition was establishedaccording to the presidential decree dated July 26, 2019. The mainpurpose of the competition is to identify, support, and create apersonnel reserve bank in the country for promising managers agedbetween 21-51, with a high intellectual level and at least twoyears of management experience.

The winner of the competition will have the opportunity toreceive personal career advice from top managers of large companiesand heads of state bodies and a cash prize of 20,000 AZN for ayear.

On December 25, 2023, the decree was signed by the President ofAzerbaijan Ilham Aliyev regarding the holding of the next - fourthedition of the competition.