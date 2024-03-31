Power Supply Restored In Odesa Region - DTEK

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Power engineers have restored electricity supply in the Odesa region after Russian shelling.

This was reported by DTEK Group on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"At night, the enemy attacked the infrastructure of the Odesa region again. Due to the damage to the Ukrenergo energy facility, 170,000 homes were cut off from electricity. Power engineers worked all night to re-energize the power lines and supply power to people's homes. Now all residents of the Odesa region have electricity again," the statement says.

However, the situation in the power system remains difficult. Repair work is ongoing. Solar and wind power plants, as well as the suspension of electric transport in Odesa, help to avoid massive blackouts.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the early hours of March 31, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 14 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 11 Shahed combat drones, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, and a Kh-59 guided missile.

Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed nine Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and the same number of combat drones.