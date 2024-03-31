Russians Launch 58 Attacks On Border Areas In Sumy, Chernihiv Regions On Mar 30

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions 58 times on Saturday, March 30, with 303 explosions recorded.

Ukraine's Operational Command North said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In the Chernihiv region, eight settlements came under enemy fire, including Karpovychi, Hremiachka, Lubiane and Bleshnia of the Semenivka community, Bohdanove, Hremiach, Hai and Mykhalchyna Sloboda of the Novhorod-Siverskyi community.

According to preliminary reports, the Russian army used 120 mm mortars and barrel artillery.

In the Sumy region, the Russians attacked 33 towns and villages. According to preliminary data, the invaders used FPV drones, missiles, including unguided aerial missiles, mortars of different calibers, AGS automatic grenade launchers, barrel artillery, rocket launchers and guided aerial bombs.

In Vilne, Okhtyrka district, enemy shelling damaged two private houses.

Enemy strikes damaged two private houses in Kucherivka, Shostka district, and one private house in Seredyna-Buda.