               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait PM Congratulates Indonesia's Pres. On Assuming Top Office


3/31/2024 6:05:09 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem sent a cable to President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto congratulating him on being elected as president. (end)
ao




MENAFN31032024000071011013ID1108040817

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search