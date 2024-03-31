Kuwait PM Congratulates Indonesia's Pres. On Assuming Top Office

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem sent a cable to President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto congratulating him on being elected as president. (end) ao

