Kuwait Amir Receives PM, Deputy PM


3/31/2024 6:04:59 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sunday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace.
His Highness the Amir also received Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
