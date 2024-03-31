Kuwait Amir Congratulates Indonesia's Pres. On Assuming Top Office

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto congratulating him on being elected as president. His Highness the Amir wished the President of Indonesia success and everlasting health, and further bolstering of bilateral ties. (end) ao

