Palestinians Injured As Israeli Forces Conduct Raids, Arrests

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, March 31 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces conducted raids in a village south of Bethlehem and a town north of Hebron on Sunday morning, leading to dozens of Palestinians experiencing suffocation due to the use of toxic tear gas.According to a statement from the Palestine Red Crescent Society, the occupation forces stormed into the village, unleashing stun grenades and firing toxic tear gas indiscriminately towards residential areas. This resulted in numerous individuals suffocating as they struggled to breathe amid the noxious fumes.Clashes erupted between young Palestinians and the occupying army. The Israeli forces deployed tear gas bombs, stun grenades, live ammunition, and rubber bullets, inflicting various injuries upon civilians caught in the crossfire.Moreover, in a sweeping operation across the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces detained 14 Palestinians. The Palestinian Prisoners Society revealed that these individuals were transferred for interrogation, accused of involvement in armed resistance against the occupation forces and settlers.The incursions spanned various governorates, with a particular focus on camps. Homes were raided, subjected to thorough searches, and residents were subjected to field interrogations, often enduring hours of detention.