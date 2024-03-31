Israeli Airstrikes Claim Lives Of Palestinians In Central Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, March 31 (Petra) - In the early hours of Sunday, several Palestinians were killed and others were injured after the Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a house in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.Medical sources confirmed the loss of at least three lives, with several others missing and numerous injuries reported.Israeli warplanes also launched raids on the southern areas of Deir al-Balah, further escalating the tense situation in the central Gaza Strip.Meanwhile, occupation forces resumed their incursion into the Al-Matahin and Al-Baraka areas, as well as the outskirts of the Mawasi Al-Qarara area in Khan Yunis, located in the southern part of the Strip. These operations were accompanied by artillery shelling and gunfire from gunboats.On Saturday, 17 Palestinians were martyred and 30 were injured in an Israeli bombing of the popular and tribal committees at the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City. The victims were gathered there, awaiting humanitarian aid intended for distribution to families in Gaza.Additionally, explosions were reported in the central region of southern Gaza, caused by forceful bombs used by the Israeli occupation.According to the non-final tally provided by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, the death toll has now risen to 32,705, predominantly comprising children and women, with 75,190 reported injuries since the commencement of the Israeli aggression against the besieged Strip in early October.