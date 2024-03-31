Telangana: KCR Inspects Withered Crops, Comforts Affected Farmers

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, March 31 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and leader of opposition in the Telangana Assembly K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday inspected withered crops in a couple of districts and interacted with farmers who suffered losses.

The former chief minister visited Jangaon and Suryapet districts and inspected crops which dried up due to lack of water.

Farmers explained to him how they suffered huge losses as water was not supplied to their crops through canals.

While inspecting the crops at Dharawath Thanda in Palakurthy constituency of Jangaon district, he comforted the affected farmers and advised them not to lose hope.

KCR assured farmers that BRS will stand with them in their fight to get water, 24-hour power, assistance under Rythu Bandhu and farm loan waiver.

The BRS chief, who left in a bus along with other party leaders from his house at Erravelli in Siddipet district, was accorded a warm welcome by people en route to Jangaon district.

A woman, Sattyamma, broke down while narrating her tale of woes to the former chief minister. She said she dug four borewells but did not get a drop of water resulting in withering of crops on four acres. She told him that she suffered a loss of Rs 4 to 5 lakh.

The woman farmer informed her that she had fixed the marriage of her son, and now with the crop loss, she was facing financial problems. KCR announced Rs 5 lakh assistance for the marriage of his son.

KCR interacted with other farmers of the hamlet and enquired about their problems. Women farmers turned emotional while showing him their damaged crops.

"Don't lose hope. Let us fight together," said KCR, who lost power to Congress in the November 30, 2023 elections.

One of the farmers told the BRS leader that during his 10-year rule they lived happily. He said they never thought that their life would take such a turn.

Another farmer said they had hoped that like every year, they will get water through canals for cultivation, but with the Congress government, came the drought.

Former minister E. Dayakar Rao accompanied KCR during his visit to Jangaon district. From there, the former chief minister reached Suryapet district where former minister and Suryapet MLA Jagdish Reddy, former MLA G. Kishor Kumar and other public representatives welcomed him.