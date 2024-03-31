Huawei reports over doubling of profits in 2023, signaling strong rebound

(MENAFN) On Friday, Chinese tech giant Huawei announced that its profits more than doubled in 2023, marking a significant rebound for the company. Despite facing US sanctions and being embroiled in a standoff between China and the United States, Huawei managed to defy expectations with the release of a high-end smartphone.



The company, based in Shenzhen, has been at the center of tensions between the two global powers, with Washington expressing concerns about potential espionage risks associated with Huawei's equipment. However, Huawei has consistently denied these allegations.



Since 2019, sanctions have significantly impacted Huawei's access to US-made components and technologies, prompting the company to diversify its growth strategy to mitigate the effects of these restrictions.



In 2023, Huawei reported a profit of 87 billion yuan (USD12 billion), more than double its 2022 profits of 35.6 billion yuan. However, this fell short of its record profit of 113.7 billion yuan in 2021. Additionally, the company's revenues saw a notable increase of 9.6 percent, reaching 704.2 billion yuan.



"We've been through a lot over the past few years," On Friday, Rotating Chairman Ken Hu made a statement.



"But through one challenge after another, we've managed to grow."



Huawei emphasized its commitment to diversification amid challenges posed by Western sanctions, noting that revenues from its smart car business more than doubled in 2023, reaching 4.7 billion yuan.

