Hostage incident in central Netherlands prompts evacuation of houses

(MENAFN) According to police reports, several individuals have been taken hostage in a town in central Netherlands on Saturday, prompting the evacuation of houses and the closure of the town center.



However, the authorities have stated that there is currently no indication of a "terrorist motive" behind the incident in Ede.



"A hostage situation involving several people is underway in a building in the centre" of the town of Ede, police wrote in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.



The exact number of individuals being held hostage is currently unknown, but local media outlets have reported that approximately four or five people are involved in the incident. Police have cleared a cordon around a cafe, and residents from approximately 150 houses have been safely evacuated.



The local municipality, as mentioned on its website, has closed off the town center, and authorities have deployed riot police and explosives experts to the scene. Residents have been urged to avoid the town center, and train traffic has been diverted as a precautionary measure.



"We see there are many questions about the motive. At this time there is no indication of a terrorist motive," police mentioned.



While the Netherlands has experienced a series of terror attacks and plots, it has not encountered incidents on the same scale as some other European countries, such as France or Britain.

