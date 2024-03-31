WHO head: 9,000 patients need urgent evacuation from Gaza

(MENAFN) The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Saturday that approximately 9,000 patients in the Gaza Strip urgently need evacuation for emergency medical treatment. This comes amidst dire conditions in the war-torn Palestinian territory, which is now served by only 10 hospitals that are barely functioning.



"With only 10 hospitals minimally functional across the whole of #Gaza, thousands of patients continue to be deprived of health care," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), authored a statement on X.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), prior to the onset of the war, Gaza was home to 36 hospitals.



"Around 9,000 patients urgently need to be evacuated abroad for lifesaving health services, including treatment for cancer, injuries from bombardments, kidney dialysis and other chronic conditions," he stated.



The latest assessment by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that the number of patients requiring evacuation for emergency care in the Gaza Strip has risen to 9,000, up from the previous estimate of 8,000 at the beginning of March. The escalation of violence, with relentless bombings by Israel, has inflicted severe damage on many healthcare facilities in Gaza.



Additionally, ongoing ground combat, sometimes in close proximity to hospitals, further compounds the challenges faced by medical personnel.



Amidst the chaos, Gaza's hospitals have become makeshift shelters for thousands of individuals who have lost their homes or fled the fighting. However, the situation is exacerbated by the near-complete blockade imposed on Gaza, which severely restricts the delivery of humanitarian aid.



NGOs and the United Nations have accused Israel of obstructing the provision of essential aid to the 2.4 million inhabitants of Gaza, who are predominantly concentrated in Rafah at the territory's southern tip.

MENAFN31032024000045015839ID1108040803