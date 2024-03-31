Thousands rally in London for ceasefire in Gaza, increased aid

(MENAFN) On Saturday, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in London for a rally, joining the chorus of voices in the British capital advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza and increased aid for the war-torn region. Organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the event commenced at Russell Square in the city center before participants marched to Trafalgar Square for a mid-afternoon rally.



London has witnessed a series of significant pro-Palestinian protests following Israel's military offensive against Gaza. Among the attendees was Sally Worgan, a 65-year-old retired social worker who traveled from Gloucestershire in western England to participate in the demonstration.



"I think it's important for the Palestinian people to know that people do support them, that they're not just on their own," she reported to a French news agency.



"We will keep marching," stated Ben Jamal, one of the organizers, in an interview with Sky News on Saturday. He emphasized that attendees were advocating for "a permanent ceasefire" and urged for increased aid to be provided to Palestinians in Gaza.



"We already know that 70 percent of the British public according to opinion polls support the demands that we're making."



In anticipation of Saturday's rally, London's Metropolitan Police announced that they had implemented "a robust policing plan," which included measures such as ensuring that marchers adhered to a pre-approved route and dispersed by 5:00 pm (1700 GMT).



"Anyone who fails to comply with the conditions will be dealt with by officers," the force had further mentioned on social media

