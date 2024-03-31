AT&T discloses data leak impacting 73M customers

(MENAFN) In a recent disclosure, telecommunications giant AT&T has acknowledged a troubling development: a substantial data breach has affected the information of 73 million individuals, comprising both current and former customers. This admission follows a period of uncertainty and initial denials regarding the origin of the compromised data.



Contrary to previous assertions, AT&T has now confirmed that the leaked data involves a staggering 73 million individuals, including both current and former customers.



The company has disclosed that this breach dates back to 2019 or potentially even earlier, impacting approximately 7.6 million current account holders and around 65.4 million former ones. “Based on our preliminary analysis, the data set appears to be from 2019 or earlier, impacting approximately 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and approximately 65.4 million former account holders,” AT&T mentioned in a release.



“AT&T does not have evidence of unauthorized access to its systems resulting in exfiltration of the data set,” the release noted.



The compromised data exposes a trove of sensitive information, including names, addresses, contact numbers, and, alarmingly, in numerous cases, social security numbers and birthdates. Compounding the severity, security passcodes intended to protect accounts have also been compromised, impacting 7.6 million customers.



An investigative examination by BleepingComputer has unveiled a concerning pattern: the leaked data closely corresponds to information linked with both AT&T and DirecTV customers, indicating a breach within the company's internal infrastructure. Despite AT&T's persistent denials, accumulating evidence points to the contrary, prompting concerns among stakeholders

