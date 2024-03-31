Putin inks decree enlisting 150,000 citizens for spring military service

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin has signed a decree outlining the routine spring conscription campaign, which will see the enlistment of 150,000 citizens for mandatory military service, as disclosed in a document posted on the Kremlin's website on Sunday.



In accordance with Russian law, all males are mandated to fulfill a year-long military service or undergo equivalent training during their higher education upon reaching the age of 18. Notably, the maximum conscription age for men was recently raised from 27 to 30 by the lower house of parliament in July, with this amendment coming into effect on January 1, 2024.



Compulsory military service continues to be a sensitive issue in Russia, with many individuals actively seeking ways to evade conscription during the biannual call-up periods. It's pertinent to mention that conscripts are legally barred from being deployed to fight outside of Russia. However, previous errors have resulted in some conscripts being mistakenly sent to the frontlines during a limited mobilization in 2022 to combat in Ukraine.



In prior instances, Russia called up 130,000 individuals for the autumn campaign in September and 147,000 during the spring conscription period.

MENAFN31032024000045015839ID1108040795