Power Facility Catches Fire In Odesa Region Due To Falling Debris From Downed Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of March 31, Russian troops attacked Ukraine's southern regions with Shahed combat drones and various types of missiles. In the Odesa region, a power facility caught fire due to debris falling from enemy drones.

The Operational Command South reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, the enemy once again targeted the energy infrastructure of the Odesa region, as well as the agricultural capacities of the Kherson region.

"The intensive work of the air defense forces lasted about 2 hours. The enemy fiercely attacked the Odesa region. We managed to shoot down all 8 drones," the Command South reported.

According to the military, the falling wreckage of a downed Russian drone caused a fire at a power facility in the Odesa region, leading to a blackout in several localities.

Two civilians wounded as enemy shellsregion

The fire was extinguished. No one was injured. Restoration work is underway.

During a drone attack in the Kherson region, Russian troops simultaneously used ballistic weapons and a guided missile. A mothballed agricultural enterprise was hit. There were no casualties.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, the Russians carried out 17 missile attacks and 83 air strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces and Ukrainian settlements, as well as 87 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.