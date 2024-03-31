Child Injured As Invaders Shell Eight Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, March 30, eight settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region came under enemy shelling.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers struck 343 times at 8 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region during the day," wrote Fedorov.

He noted that Malynivka came under an air strike.

In addition, 47 enemy UAVs attacked Chervonodniprovka, Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka. Five enemy MLRS attacks were also recorded in Levadne and Robotyne.

According to Fedorov, 290 artillery strikes were launched at the territory of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Dolyna, and Levadne.

A 12-year-old child was injured in the Russian shelling of the Polohy district.

According to the RMA, there were 11 reports of destruction and damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.

As reported, on March 29, a 12-year-old boy sustained a concussion as a result of artillery shelling in the village of Dolyna, Polohy district.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram