U.S. Ambassador Responds To Russian Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has responded to another Russian missile attack.
The diplomat posted the relevant message on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, the third air raid alert of the night, the whole country called to bunker with Russia launching missiles all over Ukraine,” Brink posted. Read also:
Russians hit critical infrastructure facility in Lviv
region with missiles, killing civilian
As reported by Ukrinform, in the early hours of March 31, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 14 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 11 Shahed combat drones, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, and a Kh-59 guided missile.
Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed nine Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and the same number of combat drones.
