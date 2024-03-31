U.S. Ambassador Responds To Russian Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has responded to another Russian missile attack.

The diplomat posted the relevant message on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, the third air raid alert of the night, the whole country called to bunker with Russia launching missiles all over Ukraine,” Brink posted.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the early hours of March 31, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 14 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 11 Shahed combat drones, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, and a Kh-59 guided missile.

Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed nine Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and the same number of combat drones.