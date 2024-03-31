Samsung supercharges Eid shopping with unbeatable offers

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, March 29, 2024, Samsung Gulf Electronics is announcing it’s Great Weekend Sale, offering incredible discounts and deals on a wide range of products. As part of Samsung’s Ramadan Campaign, customers on Samsungcan enjoy savings of up to AED 800 on already discounted Samsung products such as mobile devices, wearables, accessories, TVs and home appliances.



From March 29 to 31, customers will benefit from extra discounts on top of earlier announced offers of up to 53% off, as well as attractive trade-in options for old devices and appliances. More savings opportunities include a 10% discount of up to AED 300 with ENBD cards, 10X Samsung Rewards points, and the 'Buy More Save More' promotion offering an extra 10% off on TVs, home appliances, soundbars or monitors. Customers who purchase three devices will also receive an additional 15% off.



Meanwhile, customers can also enjoy 50% off on all accessories this weekend and pay with up to 24-month 0% installments either through Samsungor using Tabby. Furthermore, customers can download and sign up for the Samsung Shop app to receive AED 200 off on their first purchase made through the app.







