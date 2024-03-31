Menzies Aviation appointed to manage IAH Fuel Farm in Houston, Texas

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) 28 March 2024, London: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, and an Agility company, has been appointed to manage and operate the fuel farm and hydrant fueling system at Houston George Bush InterContinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, Texas.

The long-term contract with the airport’s fuel consortium of airline partners, IAH Fuel Company, will see a dedicated team of almost 40 Menzies employees maintain the facility. IAH recently undertook a $65M upgrade of its fuelling operations, demonstrating the airport’s commitment to maintaining its world-class aviation infrastructure.

This expansion of Menzies’ fuelling services portfolio strengthens the company’s position as the largest fuel farm operator in North America. Menzies currently manages 56 facilities across the USA and Canada on behalf of a variety of airline consortiums and airports.

Randy Davies, SVP Fuel Americas, Menzies Aviation, said: “We’re excited to provide fuel storage and hydrant management services at one of the largest and busiest airports in the USA, working alongside the IAH Fuel Company. This new contract enhances Menzies’ presence in North America and underscores our position as the leading fuel farm operator across the region. Through the continued provision of high-quality fuel services, we look forward to supporting the future growth of the aviation sector in the USA and Canada, ensuring a safe and clean supply of jet fuel for years to come.”

Hassan El-Houry, Executive Chairman, Menzies Aviation, said: “Building on Menzies’ position as the largest fuel farm operator in North America, we’re delighted to expand our portfolio thanks to this long-term partnership with IAH Fuel Company. Following the upgrade of IAH’s fuelling operations, our new, dedicated team is set to provide exceptional fuel storage services through the expert maintenance of this cutting-edge facility.”





