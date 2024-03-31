Champs & Ganon Baker Basketball Camp to Empower Youth Athletes

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Champs Sports club & Ganon Baker an International prominent Basketball coach organized Champs Basketball Camp 2024 for youth athletes. The camp, renowned for its focus on skill development, leadership, and character building.



The camp was designed to provide over than 100 young athletes under with a unique and immersive experience that goes beyond traditional basketball training. Through a carefully crafted curriculum, participants were being able to enhance their basketball skills but also develop crucial life skills such as teamwork, perseverance, and discipline.

“The camp goes beyond teaching the fundamentals of basketball; it's about empowering young athletes to excel both on and off the court. said Ganon Baker. “We believe in instilling values that will benefit them in all aspects of life."



The camp which was supervised by Dubai Sports Council & UAE Basketball Association featured expert instruction from Ganon Baker himself, along with Champ s team of experienced coaches and trainers. Participants gained a dynamic and engaging program that includes skill development drills, competitive games, leadership workshops, and guest speakers from the world of basketball.



"We are committed to providing a positive and inspiring environment where young athletes can thrive," said Ibrahim Shmaitilly, Champs Sports Operations Manager "Whether they aspire to play at the highest level or simply want to improve their game, our Champs camp is open to players of all skill levels who are willing to work hard and challenge themselves."







