stc organizes largest Iftar in Kuwait during Ramadan

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 30 March 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced that it has organized the largest Iftar in Kuwait this Ramadan, serving over 3,000 meals to individuals. The initiative was handled in collaboration with the Kuwait Municipality, Zajel Volunteer Team, Gastronomica chain of restaurants as well as Jahez-Kuwait, a pioneering platform that connects customers with their favorite restaurants through online orders.

Organizing the Iftar comes as an additional initiative under stc’s Ramadan 2024 campaign with the theme “With good, we go further”, which aims to show the importance of giving back and doing good, whether in the community or amongst individuals.

The large scale Iftar meal took place at Al Mubarkiya on March 27th, where individuals were welcomed to receive their free meals. There were enough meals for over 3,000 individuals in commemoration of the Holy Month of Ramadan, reflecting the true essence behind this spiritual time of the year. stc, Kuwait Municipality, Zajel Volunteer Team, Gastronomica chain of restaurants as well as Jahez-Kuwait representatives were present at the location to assist in distributing meals to individuals as well as overseeing the event.

This initiative builds on the various activities launched under stc’s program to give back to the community in various ways alongside the strategic partnerships the Company has formed with various entities and institutions in Kuwait.

The objectives behind stc's Ramadan 2024 campaign mirror the Company's commitment to community enrichment and social responsibility. Under the banner of its "With good, we go further" campaign, stc aims to harness the spirit of Ramadan, a month renowned for generosity and giving, to foster good and create lasting positive impacts within the community. This initiative is designed to support those who are in need through the distribution of meals, with the hopes of inspiring a ripple effect of goodwill and charity throughout society.

stc's campaign aims to fulfil the Company's broader vision of driving digital transformation while promoting social responsibility and inclusivity. In line with our corporate vision, stc’s Weyak initiative, which is focused on supporting youth entrepreneurs in addition to local small and medium enterprises and start-ups, continues its efforts to strengthen its strategic partnerships and continue its support for digital start-ups. Our collaboration during the holy month of Ramadan with “Jahez-Kuwait” application, the platform that connects customers to their favourite restaurants through its online services is in line with our aim of enriching society’s lifestyle at all aspects.

By leveraging its resources and wide network, stc intends to maximize the campaign's impact, ensuring that the benefits extend beyond the recipients of the Iftar meals. The Company envisions this annual campaign to serve as a key component of its efforts to promote a culture of giving and support within Kuwait, encouraging individuals and organizations alike to contribute to the well-being of the community.





MENAFN31032024006699014497ID1108040732