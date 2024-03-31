Today market analysis on behalf of Milad Azar Market Analyst at XTB MENA

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 29th March 2024



GCC stock markets concluded the week predominantly lower as traders were cautious ahead of the PCE inflation data release. However, gains in oil prices could boost market sentiment next week.



The Saudi stock market finished the week down, with the main index falling over 2%, reversing gains from previous weeks and closing the month slightly lower. Nonetheless, a positive outlook is maintained, underpinned by solid corporate earnings, robust economic fundamentals, and rising oil prices. Sector performance was mostly down, especially in Energy and Banking, where key players like Al Rajhi Bank and Aramco experienced declines.



The Dubai stock market displayed volatility today and was on a negative note this week. The Financial sector remained under pressure for a fourth week. Despite this week's decline and price correction risks, the solid fundamentals of the Dubai market and economy could support a recovery.



The Abu Dhabi stock market was nearly unchanged and recorded a slight decline this week. However, rising oil prices could underpin the stock market and enhance sentiment.



The Qatari stock market closed the week lower, aligning with its monthly trend. Losses were led by the banking and financial services sector. The market could remain exposed to the volatility in energy markets.





