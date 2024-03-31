UAE Food Bank and Taya Art Production launch ‘Cook of Thousand Meals’ initiative, distributing over 20 thousand meals during holy month of Ramadan

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, March 29, 2024

The UAE Food Bank, an initiative under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, in partnership with Taya Art Production, launched the ‘Cook of Thousand Meals’ initiative, under which 20 thousand meals were prepared and distributed for Iftar and Suhoor. The program was carried out in Hatta and Za’beel in Dubai, during which over 30 volunteers contributed to the preparing, cooking, and packaging stages. This initiative comes in line with the Bank’s objective of providing 5 million meals to beneficiaries during the holy month of Ramadan.

The program’s objective is to unite Emirati chefs and residents to collaborate in preparing and donating meals to the Bank. This initiative aims to foster a sense of community responsibility and cooperation, emphasizing the importance of preserving food from waste and distributing it to beneficiaries. Additionally, the program seeks to cultivate a consumer culture aligned with the developmental and constructive vision of the Bank.

Manal Bin Yaroof, Head of the Executive Team of the UAE Food Bank, affirmed the Bank’s commitment to advancing the objectives of its largest national community campaign during the holy month of Ramadan. The campaign is focused on supplying meals to over half a million families and over 3 million workers. This effort aligns with the Bank’s mission to manage surplus food, reduce waste, and uphold the principles of philanthropy, social responsibility, and humanitarian work in the UAE.

Bin Yaroof said: “Our collaboration with private sector partners reflects the eagerness of various segments, groups, and sectors within society to participate in charitable and humanitarian efforts. This collaboration supports the promotion of community responsibility and encouragement of volunteerism, reflecting the values of goodness, generosity, compassion, solidarity, and brotherhood during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Ibrahim Ali Khadem, Program Manager, stated that the program's first phase was launched in Hatta region over three days, during which more than 8,700 meals were distributed. He subsequently proceeded to highlight the second and third phases, held at Za'beel Park in Dubai, which surpassed the distribution of 12,000 breakfast meals and Suhoor. These events were held amid a spirit of community cooperation and familiarity, with the participation of citizens and resident chefs.

The program was sponsored by a group of private food institutions and companies, dedicated to supplying all necessary materials and equipment for kitchen setups. This support was instrumental in ensuring the program’s success and achieving its key objectives.

During the holy month of Ramadan, UAE Food Bank’s initiatives are aimed at providing 166,666 meals daily to beneficiaries through various initiatives and sub-campaigns. These include the ‘Your Iftar is on Us’ campaign, the ‘No for Wasting Food’ initiative, ‘Cook of Thousand Meals,’ ‘Food Parcel,’ the ‘Iftar with the Workers’ initiatives, along with 25 awareness programs. Additionally, the Bank’s initiatives and campaigns will receive support of over 350 strategic partners from food establishments, hotels, and companies.





MENAFN31032024003685011158ID1108040727