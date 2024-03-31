Arab Parliament President Lauds Kuwait's Deep-Rooted Democracy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Interview by Fahad Al-Saeed

KUWAIT, March 31 (KUNA) -- President of the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoumi has affirmed that Kuwait's democratic experience is both deep-rooted and inspiring.

The State of Kuwait is a democratic example that should be followed in the Arab world, Al-Asoumi said in an interview with Kuwait News Agency, alluding to the effective role of the Kuwaiti MPs during meetings of the Arab Parliament.

It plays a pivotal and major role at the level of Arab parliamentary activities, Al-Asoumi indicated.

Asked on supervising the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Kuwait, he said the Arab Parliament has been keen on following up on parliamentary events in the Arab and friendly states. This is among the priorities and in line with the keenness on activating the Arab parliamentary diplomacy at various levels, in addition to bolstering partnership with the Arab parliaments.

He indicated that personnel of the Arab parliament, who would partake in observing the polls in Kuwait, would prepare a report about the balloting and refer it to the concerned authorities in the country.

He affirmed special significance of the Arab Parliament's participation in supervising the elections in Kuwait, noting that the State of Kuwait is a pivotal and significant state in the joint Arab order. In this respect, it plays a major role to beef up the Arab order under leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Kuwait has succeeded in bolstering its status at the Arab, regional and international levels and has mapped out a rational and balance external policy that has largely contributed to supporting its foreign ties, he added.

He lauded Kuwait's parliamentary diplomacy and its effective role in strengthening the regional security and stability, particularly through the parliament's effective participation in regional and international events.

Kuwait's elections are set on March 4. Voters will cast their ballots in the five constituencies from noon time to midnight, under watchful eyes of civil societies, local and foreign associations and the media. (end) fas