Fuel distribution firms reveal fuel prices adjustments for April 2024

(MENAFN) In line with the directives of the Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee, fuel distribution companies have announced adjustments in gasoline and diesel prices for the month of April 2024. The committee approved a moderate increase in gasoline prices, ranging between 11 and 12 fils per liter, while diesel prices experienced a slight decrease of 7 fils per liter compared to March 2024 rates. These adjustments come into effect on Monday, April 1, 2024, and incorporate a 5 percent value-added tax.



Specifically, the price of super gasoline "98" has seen an increase of 12 fils per liter, rising from 3.03 dirhams in March 2024 to 3.15 dirhams in April 2024. Similarly, the price of special gasoline "95" has risen by 11 fils, climbing from 2.92 dirhams to 3.03 dirhams per liter over the same period. E-Plus 91 gasoline also experienced an 11 fils per liter increase, reaching 2.96 dirhams in April 2024 from 2.85 dirhams in March.



Conversely, diesel prices witnessed a modest decline of 7 fils per liter, dropping from 3.16 dirhams in March to 3.09 dirhams in April 2024. These adjustments come after the committee had previously approved reductions in gasoline and diesel prices for January 2024, marking the third consecutive month of decreases. In January, gasoline prices were reduced by an amount ranging between 13 and 14 fils per liter, while diesel prices saw a decrease of 19 fils per liter compared to December 2023 rates.



The periodic adjustments in fuel prices reflect the committee's efforts to balance market dynamics while ensuring affordability for consumers. By considering various factors such as global oil prices, currency exchange rates, and domestic economic conditions, the committee aims to maintain stability in the fuel market and support sustainable economic growth.

MENAFN31032024000045015682ID1108040702