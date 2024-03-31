Low inflation in France, Italy points to ECB interest rate adjustments

(MENAFN) In a significant development, France witnessed a notable drop in its inflation rate for the month of March, marking the first time in two and a half years that it has dipped below the 3 percent threshold. This decline was mirrored in Italy, albeit with a less-than-expected reduction, reaffirming the prevailing trend that has prompted the European Central Bank (ECB) to consider adjustments to interest rates. According to data released by the French National Institute of Statistics and Strategic Studies, consumer prices in the Eurozone's second-largest economy rose by an annual rate of 4.2 percent in March, down from the previous month's 3.2 percent inflation rate. Notably, this figure fell short of the expectations of experts polled by Bloomberg News, who had anticipated a more modest inflation rate of 2.8 percent for the month.



Meanwhile, in Italy, the bloc's third-largest economy, inflation rates have also witnessed fluctuations, with the latest data revealing a decrease to below 2 percent in October. Although there was a slight acceleration in inflation to 1.3 percent in March from 0.8 percent in February, this figure fell short of market expectations, which had projected a higher rate of 1.5 percent. The divergence between anticipated and actual inflation rates in Italy underscores the complexities of economic forecasting and highlights the challenges faced by policymakers in managing inflationary pressures.



Looking ahead, analysts anticipate further adjustments in the inflation rates across the 20-country Eurozone bloc, with projections indicating a slight decline to 2.5 percent. However, Bloomberg experts are more conservative in their estimations, forecasting a steeper decline to 2.3 percent. These projections reflect the fluid nature of economic conditions and underscore the importance of data-driven decision-making in monetary policy formulation. As the ECB continues to monitor inflationary trends and assess their implications for the broader economy, stakeholders will await forthcoming readings with keen interest, anticipating potential shifts in interest rate policies aimed at fostering price stability and sustainable economic growth.

