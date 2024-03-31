Global stock markets rise on AI optimism, financial outlook

(MENAFN) The onset of the new year witnessed a remarkable surge in stock markets worldwide, marking the most robust start in five years. This buoyant trend was underpinned by several factors, including the burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) sector and optimistic outlooks regarding the US economy's transition towards a soft landing. The MSCI global stock index, a key barometer of international market performance, soared by 7.7 percent since the beginning of the year, marking the most significant pace of growth since 2019. Notably, the US Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index achieved unprecedented milestones, closing at record highs in 22 trading sessions throughout the first quarter.



The burgeoning AI industry emerged as a pivotal driver of stock market gains, with companies at the forefront of technological innovation witnessing substantial upticks in their market valuations. Chip manufacturer Nvidia, in particular, experienced a meteoric rise, adding over a trillion dollars to its market capitalization within the first three months of the year. This remarkable feat accounted for approximately 20 percent of the total gains amassed by global stock markets during the same period, underscoring the transformative impact of AI on investment landscapes.



Despite concerns surrounding the trajectory of monetary policy, with traders expressing diminishing expectations of swift interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, stocks notably outperformed bonds by the widest margin witnessed in any quarter since 2020. This divergence between equities and fixed-income securities reflects investor confidence in the resilience of global markets and the potential for sustained economic growth amidst evolving macroeconomic conditions.



The convergence of AI-driven innovation and anticipations of a smooth economic transition in the US has propelled stock markets to unprecedented heights, defying earlier apprehensions and instilling optimism among investors worldwide. As the year unfolds, stakeholders will closely monitor these trends, navigating evolving market dynamics and seizing opportunities for continued growth and prosperity in the global economy.

MENAFN31032024000045015682ID1108040691