Pakistan Reappoints Babar Azam As White-Ball Captain

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 10:00 AM

Last updated: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 10:15 AM

Pakistan's Cricket Board on Sunday reappointed Babar Azam as white-ball captain after a seven-member selection committee recommended he should replace Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Azam stepped down as all format skipper in November last year after Pakistan crashed out of the 50 over World Cup in the first round in India.

"Babar Azam appointed white ball captain," the PCB announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Following unanimous recommendation from the PCB's selection committee, chairman PCB Naqvi has appointed Azam as white-ball (T20Is and ODIs) captain of the Pakistan cricket team."

