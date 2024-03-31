UAE Announces Fuel Prices For April: Here's How Much It Will Cost To Get A Full Tank

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE on Sunday (March 31) announced the retail fuel price for the month of April 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.
The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee increased gasoline prices for April by 11 fils per litre for gasoline and diesel price, compared to the prices of March 2024. The new rates will apply from April 1 and are as follows:
| Category
| Price per litre (April)
| Price per litre (March)
| Difference
| Super 98 petrol
| Dh3.15
| Dh3.03
| Dh0.11
| Special 95 petrol
| Dh3.03
| Dh2.92
| Dh0.11
| E-plus 91 petrol
| Dh2.96
| Dh2.85
| Dh0.11
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in April will cost you between Dh5.61 and Dh8.88 more than last month.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up: Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
| Category
| Full tank cost (April)
| Full tank cost ( March )
| Super 98 petrol
| Dh160.65
| Dh154.53
| Special 95 petrol
| Dh154.53
| Dh148.92
| E-plus 91 petrol
| Dh150.96
| Dh145.35
Sedan
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
| Category
| Full tank cost ( April )
| Full tank cost ( March )
| Super 98 petrol
| Dh195.3
| Dh187.86
| Special 95 petrol
| Dh187.86
| Dh181.04
| E-plus 91 petrol
| Dh183.82
| Dh176.7
SUV
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
| Category
| Full tank cost ( April )
| Full tank cost ( April )
| Super 98 petrol
| Dh233.1
| Dh224.22
| Special 95 petrol
| Dh224.22
| Dh216.08
| E-plus 91 petrol
| Dh219.04
| Dh210.9
