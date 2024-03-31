Celebrate Eid Al Fitr With Le Méridien City Center Doha And Marriott Bonvoy's Exclusive Offer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As Eid Al Fitr approaches, Le Méridien City Center Doha announced Marriott Bonvoy's exclusive promotion that promises to unlock amazing benefits for guests.

Marriott Bonvoy, the loyalty programme, provides members with unlimited travel possibilities and a host of exclusive perks. From complimentary in-room Wi-Fi to exclusive member rates on the website and app, as well as late checkout privileges, the benefits are endless. Moreover, as a Marriott Bonvoy loyal member, guests can enjoy 20 percent off on all food and beverage outlets.

This Eid, guests can elevate their travel experience with bonus points and higher Elite Status, multiplying their rewards by a thousand fold. From now until April 29, 2024, guests who register for the offer will earn 1,000 bonus points and 1 bonus Elite Night Credit on each eligible paid night, with no earning limits.

The offer extends beyond points accumulation; guests can fast-track their way to higher Elite Status, unlocking a myriad of exclusive benefits along the way. From complimentary room upgrades to access to unparalleled Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences, the possibilities are limitless.

To take advantage of this exclusive offer, guests must register by April 15, and can start earning immediately until April 29.

On the second day of Eid from 1pm to 4pm, Le Meridien City Center Doha will continue its celebration with a brunch at La Gourmandise. Guests will enjoy an International Buffet including live carving station, traditional shawarma station and a wide array of salads and desserts.

Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate Eid Al Fitr in style and unlock amazing benefits with Le Méridien City Center Doha and Marriott Bonvoy.

For more information, visit the Marriott website, Le Meridien City Center at lemeridiencitycenterdoha or contact the hotel at +974 4041 3333.