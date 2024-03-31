Israeli military traps patients, staff at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital

(MENAFN) According to the health ministry based in Gaza, an Israeli military operation has resulted in the trapping of numerous patients and medical personnel at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex located west of Gaza City.



In a press briefing, the ministry declared that the patients, involving "30 wheelchair-bound patients and 60 medical staff members," are struggling with "inhumane conditions without water, electricity, and medicine."



The Israeli military "prevented all attempts to evacuate these patients through international institutions," the statement mentioned, cautioning that "the lives of these patients are in imminent danger, and we call on everyone to urgently act to save their lives."



Since March 18, the Israeli military has been engaged in an extensive operation within Al-Shifa, representing the second instance of a raid on the medical complex since October 7, 2023. The initial incursion commenced on November 16 of the previous year and persisted for approximately eight days, resulting in the destruction of sections of the complex's buildings and courtyards.



The Israeli army reported that Herzi Halevi, the chief of staff, visited the Al-Shifa Medical Complex on Friday.



Halevi emphasized that the Israeli military was exerting maximum effort "to avoid targeting patients and medical teams, as the operation has not resulted in any injury to any members of the medical teams or patients."

MENAFN31032024000045015839ID1108040580