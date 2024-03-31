Drone industry in China records robust growth in recent years

(MENAFN) Official data reveals that China's drone industry has experienced robust growth in recent years, witnessing an expansion in the utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across various sectors of the economy. According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the country boasted nearly 1.27 million registered UAVs by the conclusion of 2023, marking a notable increase of 32.2 percent compared to the previous year. This surge in registration numbers signifies the growing prevalence and importance of drones within China's technological landscape.



Furthermore, the data indicates that approximately 19,000 companies are actively involved in drone operations, while a staggering 194,000 individuals hold drone pilot certificates, underscoring the widespread adoption and professionalization of drone technology within the country.



In terms of usage, civilian drones in China logged a total of 23.11 million flight hours in the previous year, representing a significant 11.8 percent increase compared to 2022. Drones have found diverse applications across industries such as agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, fishery, entertainment, and aerial photography. Additionally, some cities have initiated trials for unmanned aerial delivery services, reflecting the innovative ways in which drones are being integrated into everyday life and business operations.



Recognizing the potential of the drone industry and its implications for economic development, the CAAC has taken proactive measures to support its healthy growth. This includes the publication of guidelines aimed at establishing UAV pilot zones. Currently, 17 such zones and three bases have been approved, spanning a range of scenarios from urban settings to remote islands. These initiatives are geared towards fostering an environment conducive to innovation, research, and practical application of drone technology across various domains, further solidifying China's position as a global leader in the drone industry.

