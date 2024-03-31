China's online retail sector sustains growth in 1st months of 2024

(MENAFN) Data released by the Ministry of Commerce indicates that China's online retail sector continued its upward trajectory during the initial two months of 2024. The figures revealed a steady growth pattern, with online retail sales totaling a significant 2.15 trillion yuan, equivalent to approximately 303 billion U.S. dollars. This notable increase, amounting to 15.3 percent compared to the same period in the previous year, underscores the resilience and vitality of the country's digital commerce landscape.



Delving deeper into the specifics, online retail sales of physical goods witnessed a robust year-on-year growth of 14.4 percent, amounting to 1.82 trillion yuan during this period. Such a substantial contribution to China's overall retail sales of consumer goods, accounting for 22.4 percent, underscores the increasing significance of online platforms in driving consumption patterns across the nation.



Moreover, the Ministry of Commerce highlighted a notable surge in consumption related to ice-and-snow activities during the Spring Festival holiday. This seasonal trend was particularly evident in the soaring sales figures of ski equipment, which witnessed an impressive increase of over 50 percent compared to the previous year. The surge in demand for such recreational items not only reflects evolving consumer preferences but also underscores the potential for niche markets to thrive within the digital retail ecosystem.



Overall, the data from the Ministry of Commerce portrays a vibrant and dynamic online retail landscape in China, characterized by steady growth and evolving consumer trends. As digital commerce continues to play an increasingly integral role in shaping consumer behavior and driving economic activity, such insights offer valuable perspectives for policymakers, businesses, and industry stakeholders navigating the ever-changing retail landscape.

