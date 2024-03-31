(MENAFN) As Serbia commemorates the anniversary of NATO's attack on the former Yugoslavia, the nation continues to grapple with the enduring consequences of the aggression, a quarter of a century later. The illegal bombing campaign unleashed by NATO forces during this period saw the deployment of approximately 31,000 rounds containing depleted uranium, a highly toxic and mildly radioactive substance. These munitions were utilized in attacks across 91 sites nationwide, with an estimated 10 metric tons of depleted uranium employed during the campaign.



The use of depleted uranium ordnance, particularly in 30-mm armor-piercing incendiary rounds, 25mm rounds for Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and shells for M1 Abrams tanks, has left a devastating mark on the region. Serbian Health Minister Danica Grujicic has characterized the aggression as akin to a "nuclear and chemical war," attributing the surge in cancer cases and other health issues to the toxic fallout from these munitions.



In a poignant reflection on the aftermath of the bombing campaign, Grujicic underscored the profound ecological and health ramifications experienced by Serbia and its inhabitants. She highlighted alarming trends such as an increase in oncological diseases, the aggressiveness of tumors, and elevated rates of genetic disorders among both humans and animals. These sobering observations paint a grim picture of the long-term consequences endured by the Serbian population as a result of NATO's actions in 1999.



As Serbia confronts the enduring legacy of NATO's bombing campaign, the anniversary serves as a somber reminder of the devastating toll exacted by military interventions and the urgent need for acknowledgment, accountability, and support for affected communities.

