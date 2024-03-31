Mannai Travel Recognized As 'Best MICE Organizer' Of Qatar And Middle East

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Mannai Travel a premier Travel Agency in the State of Qatar is proud to announce that it has been honored with the esteemed World Travel Award in recognition of its outstanding achievements in the field of MICE(Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) at a Grand Gala Event held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Berlin on 6th March 2024. This prestigious accolade serves as a testament to Mannai Travel's commitment to excellence, innovation and dedication to its customers.

World Travel Awards recently unveiled the top-notch MICE brands globally at the glamorous 4th annual World MICE Awards Gala ceremony held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Berlin. These awards widely recognized as the ultimate symbol of excellence and is considered as the Oscars of the Travel Industry.

Through its unparalleled service and innovative approaches, Mannai Travel has clinched distinction in two award categories, solidifying its leadership position in the travel industry. N.M. Shafiq, General Manager, Mannai Travel Group said“We are incredibly honored to receive this award. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences to our clients.”

Winners in Qatar includes Qatar Airways who won the World's Best MICE Airline Award while Qatar Tourism won World's Best Mice Destination and Mannai Travel was awarded Qatar's and Middle East Best MICE Organizer. Tourism royalty convened for the spectacular World Travel Awards (WTA) Europe Gala Ceremony 2024 at the Ritz-Carlton, Berlin to find out who amongst them had been voted the continent's best of the best.

Mannai Travel has distinguished itself through its quality of MICE events that has been organized recently, that has helped Mannai travel to winning this award. These efforts have not only set Mannai Travel apart as a leader in the industry. But have also had a positive impact on the communities it serves.

This recognition from the World Travel Awards serves as motivation for Mannai Travel to continue innovating and delivering unparalleled service in the travel industry.

The company remains committed to its mission of providing unforgettable travel experiences that inspire and delight clients around the globe. Having already received more than 100 awards since its inception from various airlines, hotels, tourism boards, and corporate clients. Mannai Travel continues to uphold its reputation for excellence.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA, says:“It has been a privilege to host the opening ceremony of our 2024 Grand Tour in Berlin for an incredible evening acknowledging the pinnacle of Europe's travel and tourism economy. I congratulate each and every one of our winners for helping to raise the collective benchmark to even greater heights.”